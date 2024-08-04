Russia Launches Railway Line From Rostov To Occupied Mariupol - Mayor's Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched the recently repaired railway line from Rostov to Mariupol, which may affect the battlefield situation as enemy routes are thus becoming more sustainable.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, who reported the news via Telegram, posting the relevant map.

"The Russians launched the overhauled railway from Rostov to Mariupol via Granitne/Malovodne. This is the conclusion we have reached based on our monitoring and documenting traffic along key rail stations since Wednesday," Andriushchenko wrote.

He also listed the facts that lead to this conclusion. 1. Aslanovo Station: four Russian Railways' diesel locomotives with freight cars attached. Freight cars are filled and partially covered. 2. Kalchik Station: a diesel locomotive of the Russian Railways. 3. Sartana Station: seven Russian Railways' passenger cars showing Yekaterinburg as their destination.

"All this, as well as certain details that I am not entitled to disclose due to ensure safety of sources, points to a single fact. Silently and covertly, without announcements and red tapes, the railway was launched. This can radically change the situation at the front due as Russia's supply lines get more sustainable. And don't tell me about an 'alternative to the Crimea bridge'. This is an independent line, which currently has more capacity than the bridge," Andriushchenko emphasized.

Memo. The Russians spent 13 months restoring the railway. Due to strikes by Ukraine's Defense Forces throughout winter, construction was slowed down for two months. Due to sabotage efforts by the Mariupol Resistance movement in the Kalchik quarry, it was postponed for another month.

As reported, Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into their military logistics hub.