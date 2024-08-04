Hand Grenade Discovered In Surakhani District
The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)
received information about the discovery of ammunition in the
Surakhani district of the capital, Garachukhur settlement, Azernews
reports, citing the Emergency Situations Ministry.
Due to the information, the special risk rescue service (XRXX)
of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was immediately involved in
demining.
After appropriate security measures were taken in the area
together with the employees of the law enforcement agency, it was
determined that the ammunition found during the inspection of the
scene was 1 RQD-5 hand grenade suitable for combat use.
The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the
experts of the XRXX's flexible group.
No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the
additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.
