Hand Grenade Discovered In Surakhani District

8/4/2024 7:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received information about the discovery of ammunition in the Surakhani district of the capital, Garachukhur settlement, Azernews reports, citing the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Due to the information, the special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was immediately involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with the employees of the law enforcement agency, it was determined that the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene was 1 RQD-5 hand grenade suitable for combat use.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the experts of the XRXX's flexible group.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

AzerNews

