High Prices And Fear-Mongering - Tourists Unhappy With Paris Olympics
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The expected Olympic tourists did come, but the big event scared
off regular tourists, much to the chagrin of Parisian restaurateurs
and hoteliers.
As Azernews reports, citing the Austrian newspaper Die Presse,
the first week of the olympics is coming to an end - and many
restaurateurs and hoteliers in Paris are disappointed.
"We were told that 15 million people would visit Paris, but
where are they?" asks Arnaud Page, who runs restaurants and bars on
the Seine.
"The Olympics have driven away ordinary tourists with high
prices and fear-mongering," says Didier Arino, head of the
consultancy Protourisme.
The expected Olympic tourists have indeed arrived. According to
the Choose Paris association, which promotes the French capital as
a tourist destination, the number of foreign visitors has increased
by about 20 percent since the start of the Olympics compared to the
previous year.
At Disneyland Paris, which is usually very busy in the summer,
the theme park's app shows significantly shorter wait times for
various rides than is typical for this time of year. Taxi drivers
this week expressed "massive frustration" at the lack of passengers
and demanded compensation from the government because of the huge
disruption to traffic caused by security measures around the
Games.
