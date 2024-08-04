Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, First Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Sunday at Al-Seif Palace His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end) ahm

