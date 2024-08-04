IRGC discloses further information regarding assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has disclosed further information regarding the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' bureau. According to the IRGC, the assassination was carried out using a 7.5-kilogram projectile aimed directly at Haniyeh's head. They accuse both the United States and Israeli forces of playing crucial roles in the operation, which they claim was meticulously planned and executed.



The IRGC detailed that the projectile was launched from a short-range device situated outside Haniyeh’s residence. This location, intended to serve as a secure residence for foreign dignitaries, was protected by stringent security measures. The IRGC has leveled strong accusations against Israel, alleging that the operation was conceived and executed with Israeli involvement, despite Israel's public silence on the matter. They argue that the assassination was designed to sow discord within the Islamic world and disrupt resistance movements.



In response to the killing of Haniyeh, the IRGC has vowed to exact revenge, declaring that his death will not be in vain and promising severe retribution for those responsible. The assassination reportedly took place during an Israeli airstrike targeting Haniyeh's residence in Tehran, coinciding with his participation in President Massoud Bezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.



The New York Times, citing reliable Iranian sources, reported that the Iranian authorities have conducted widespread arrests related to the assassination. Over 20 individuals have been detained, including high-ranking intelligence officers, military personnel, and staff from a military-operated guesthouse in northern Tehran. This crackdown follows a revision of security protocols for senior officials in light of the attack.



Furthermore, the New York Times indicated that the IRGC’s intelligence unit has assumed control of the investigation into Haniyeh’s assassination. Their focus is on identifying and apprehending those responsible for planning, assisting, and executing the assassination, with the hope of uncovering further details about the operation and its perpetrators.

