Paris Olympics: India Beat Great Britain Via Shootout To Storm Into Men's Hockey Semifinals
(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 4 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out after the game was 1-1 tied at the end of regulation time, here on Sunday.
This is the first time since 1972 in Munich that India has reached the semifinals in men's hockey in two successive Olympic Games.
India have won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.
