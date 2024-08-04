Chairman Of ANNGOF: We Want To Make The Dream Of NGO House A Reality

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The base of member NGOs of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum was
analyzed and numerous problems were discovered. Therefore, the
Board of Directors has decided to formulate a new membership policy
and re-register members.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Ramil Iskanderli, Chairman
of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum (AMQF), said
this.
"Unfortunately, it was determined that some organizations and
individuals whose names are mentioned in the list of members do not
have anything to do with the NGO sector. Therefore, new membership
cards will be issued to the member organizations, thereby
invalidating the old cards. Following the Charter of the Forum, the
membership fee was reviewed by the Board of Directors, and the
annual membership fee was set at only 100 manats. I would say it is
a symbolic number. NGOs wishing to become members of the Azerbaijan
National NGO Forum should apply to the Board of Directors, and if a
positive decision is made after consideration of the matter by the
Board of Directors, the membership fee should be paid and a new
card should be obtained."
Ramil Iskanderli, who said that there will be great advantages
for the members, said: "You know that one of the biggest problems
in the NGO sector at the moment is that the rental prices of the
halls for training, events, and conferences do not match the
budgets of most NGOs, many NGOs suffer from this. It has been
proposed for years to create an "NGO House" where these
opportunities would be available, but there were no concrete steps
in this area. At AMQF, we almost solve this problem. These days,
the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum is located in the "World Business
Center" in the city center - near the Winter Boulevard. "World
Business Center" has two conference halls with all kinds of
facilities. One of them is for 25-40 people, the other is for 70
people. NGOs that have obtained new membership cards from AMQF can
use these halls free of charge by notifying the Board of Directors
in advance. For this, it is enough to send a request to
[email protected] 5 working days in advance (coordinator: Leman
Agalarova +994513659897). Free use of halls does not include
additional services (coffee, tea, water, materials, and other
services).
Ramil Iskanderli also said that design and repair works are
currently underway in the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum office.
Within a couple of months, a spacious office of ANNGOF, provided
with all conditions, will be put into use in the "World Business
Center". NGOs can also undergo training here on a rotating basis.
We want to make the dream of "NGO House" a reality - our office
will be such an "NGO House".
According to the Chairman of the Board of AMQF, the members will
have the opportunity to participate free of charge in trainings,
seminars, webinars, and online and hybrid meetings to increase
knowledge and skills on various topics by the experts of the Forum.
Consultative support will be provided to NGOs regarding
representation and membership in the UN and other structures.
