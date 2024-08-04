Oil prices increase slightly but face weekly losses amid weak demand concerns

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, oil prices experienced a modest increase, with futures rising by 18 cents to USD79.70 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures up by 16 cents to USD76.47. Despite this uptick, both benchmarks are poised to end the week with losses, marking their fourth consecutive weekly decline—a streak that is the longest of the year. This extended drop in oil prices reflects a broader trend influenced by weak global demand, which is overshadowing concerns about potential disruptions from the Middle East. Recent data from a survey indicated an increase in OPEC oil output for July, further pressuring prices.



The decline in oil prices has been exacerbated by disappointing economic indicators. Weak manufacturing activity reported in China—the world's largest oil importer—alongside similar data from the United States, Europe, and Asia, signals a possible slowdown in global economic recovery. In China, the slowdown in manufacturing and a decrease in both oil imports and refinery activity compared to the previous year have further intensified worries about diminishing demand. Additionally, a report from the London Stock Exchange Group's oil research division highlighted that Asia's crude oil imports hit their lowest levels in two years in July, driven by weak demand from both China and India.



Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers have maintained their current oil production policy, including a plan to gradually ease production cuts starting next October. This decision reflects ongoing challenges in balancing supply and demand, as the market continues to adjust to fluctuating economic conditions and the impact on oil consumption.



