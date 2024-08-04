Jamaica's World Champion Shericka Jackson Out Of Olympics 200M

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 AFP

Paris: Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from heats for the Olympic 200m on Sunday in another hammer blow for the Jamaican team.

The withdrawal of Jackson, who had already pulled out of the 100m won by St Lucia's Julien Alfred on Saturday, follows that of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from the blue riband event.

Jackson's non-appearance in the heats was only evident by the late addition of "DNS" (Did Not Start) alongside her name on the official start sheet.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 1845 GMT on Monday, with the final listed for 1940 on Tuesday.

Jackson, 30, had described her decision to skip the 100m as a "good decision".

"You have to do the best for your body and your mind and your soul. I'm OK with the decision."

Jackson's teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah, missing from Paris through injury, won both the 100m and 200m at the Tokyo Olympics.