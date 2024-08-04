Tanishq Celebrates 8,11,404 Delhi Families: A Legacy Of Trust And Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th August, 2024: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, celebrated a remarkable milestone in Delhi, marking 8,11,404 families who have become an integral part of its legacy. Stepping foot in Delhi decades ago, Tanishq has been embraced with open arms and hearts establishing an enduring commitment to life's celebrations together, big and small. From the start, Tanishq has focused on creating experiences that have become cherished memories.



As a gesture of gratitude for the love and support from the Delhi customers, Tanishq hosted a special evening in their honour. This celebration was a tribute to the valued customers and the legacy that has been built together. The evening was dedicated to celebrating these cherished patrons, who led the fashion show adorned in the finest Tanishq jewellery pieces. It was a night of glamour and elegance, where Tanishq's esteemed customers shone brightly, showcasing exquisite jewellery that symbolized their unique stories and special moments.



Tanishq's product supremacy lies in its unmatched craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and commitment to quality, ensuring that it consistently offers the best jewellery pieces that blend traditional artistry with contemporary elegance. The event displayed the best of Tanishq, featuring its wedding-exclusive collection, Rivaah, which represents ornate wedding jewellery to add a touch of sparkle to one's big day. From timeless Chikankari work to mesmerizing Picchwai work, and from opulent Zardosi to dazzling Polkis, every piece is handcrafted with intricate details. Over the years, Tanishq has been a part of many special occasions and significant milestones making Tanishq, a popular choice for many Delhi brides.



The Exotic India collection showcased Tanishq's exquisite craftsmanship with Jadau designs crafted in Bikaner, Victorian Polki necklaces adorned with uncut Polkis that blended European elegance with Indian artistry, and regal Rajwada Kundan necklaces narrating tales of regal grandeur. The collection also celebrates the vibrant colors through stunning Meenakari art and mesmerizing inlay work featuring Chalcedony centerpiece



The event also showcased Tanishq's Best of Natural Diamonds collection, under three distinct ranges tailored for Delhi. The magnificent Ethereal Wonders range dazzled with rare stones like aquamarine, tanzanite, pastel tourmalines, and rare citrines, making it one of Tanishq's most exquisite collections. The classic high jewellery line featured statement pieces with emeralds and sapphires, ensuring individuals stand out with elegance. The Enchanted trails collection, Tanishq's latest offering in the high jewellery line was also showcased at the event. The collection draws inspiration from the intricate beauty of the exotic nature, incorporating elements that reflect the elegance of flowing rivers, interplay of light and water, the allure of blooming flowers, the graceful movement of branches, and the whispers of lush forest foliage. The collection showcases the dance of boats gliding through serene streams, echoing the poetry of nature's tranquillity. The Hearts and Arrows line offered perfectly cut diamond solitaires in earrings, rings, and solitaire strings, providing unmatched brilliance to embellish special moments for Delhi customers.



As Tanishq celebrates this significant milestone, the brand is filled with gratitude for the love and trust bestowed by the people of Delhi. The brand's legacy is built on the foundation of quality, trust, and the enduring relationships formed with customers. From those who have trusted Tanishq for years to esteemed customers across age groups who have consistently put their faith in the brand, each story is a cherished part of its history.



Mr. Arun Narayan, VP - Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited expressed his heartfelt gratitude: "As we celebrate the remarkable milestone of being embraced by 811,404 Delhi families, we are filled with gratitude and humility. It is an honor to be part of your cherished moments, to have adorned your brides, and to have celebrated your milestones. Your trust and loyalty have been the bedrock of our journey, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy of trust, craftsmanship, and exquisite jewellery that tells your stories. We are committed to providing unparalleled quality, service, and unforgettable experiences that will forever be etched in your hearts. Thank you, Delhi, for making us a part of your family."





Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.



