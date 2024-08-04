Ukrainian Air Force Destroys Over 8,000 Enemy Targets Since Invasion - Oleshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed more than 8,000 enemy aerial targets, including hundreds of aircraft and helicopters and thousands of missiles and drones.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram on the occasion of the Ukrainian Air Force Day, Ukrinform reports.

"'Victory on earth is forged in heaven!' I addressed the commanders of the air forces of the countries with this slogan a year ago, urging my colleagues to create a strong coalition. We talked about closing the skies over Ukraine and the need to bolster Ukrainian air defenses with our partners on the eve of the full-scale invasion, because everyone understood how important it is to hold the skies clean. That's why we took a lot of preparatory measures to withstand the blow and give a decent rebuff to the enemy's aerial attack," Oleshchuk said.

According to him, the battle for the sky continues. The enemy attacks Ukraine 24 hours a day with bombs and missiles, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and using strike drones every night. The Air Force, side by side with the air defense units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, repels the attacks.

"For the past two-and-a-half years, the Air Force has destroyed more than 8,000 enemy aerial targets: hundreds of airplanes and helicopters, thousands of cruise missiles and drones. Ukrainian pilots made more than 20,000 sorties, most of them for the combat use of air weapons. All this became possible thanks to powerful support from our Western partners. I thank them for their conscious position in protecting peace and democracy, our people!" Oleshchuk said.

According to him, Ukrainian Air Force soldiers showed considerable courage, heroism, professionalism and ingenuity by using modern Western weapons in a quality and skillful manner.

During the full-scale invasion, 4,475 Air Force service members received state awards for their personal courage and self-sacrifice in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and 47 of them became Heroes of Ukraine, including 25 posthumously.

"Today, I congratulate all service members and veterans of the Air Force on the 20th anniversary. I am thankful to everyone who is making every effort for our victory! I am thankful to partners, volunteers, civil society, everyone who helps us become stronger in the fight for peace and freedom for our Ukraine!" Oleshchuk concluded.