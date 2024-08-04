Azerbaijani Shooter Enters Competition At Paris 2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov has started the fight at the
Paris 2024 Summer olympics Games, Azernews reports.
He scored 289 out of 300 possible points in the first stage of
the 25-meter air pistol shooting competition.
After this result, the Azerbaijani athlete ranked 8th.
Note that Paris-2024 will end on August 11.
MENAFN04082024000195011045ID1108514707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.