Azerbaijani Shooter Enters Competition At Paris 2024

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov has started the fight at the Paris 2024 Summer Games, Azernews reports.

He scored 289 out of 300 possible points in the first stage of the 25-meter air pistol shooting competition.

After this result, the Azerbaijani ranked 8th.

Note that Paris-2024 will end on August 11.