NNA.. Israeli Aggression's Strike On Southern Lebanon Kills Two, Injures 5

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Two were killed and five others were in an Israeli aggression air strike on the town of Deir Seryan, south of Lebanon, said the National News Agency (NNA) on Sunday.

Citing the Ministry, the NNA indicated that initial reports had put the number of deaths at one person, until another injury pronounced dead at the hospital and was added to the tally.

The agency added that the Israeli aggressors also carried out other air raids on Kfarkela town in the south of the country.

Meanwhile, the NNA said that the Lebanese resistance had issued a statement, revealing it had targeted several Israeli settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

Since October 7, 2023 and after the Hamas-led Al-Aqsa flood operation, the southern borders of Lebanon had witnessed daily confrontation with the Israeli occupation's military. (end)

