At Least 100 Arrests After Far-Right Demonstrations Turn Violent In UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- At last 100 people were arrested on Sunday after far-right demonstrations descended into riots in cities across the UK.

In a statement, the said that the took place in in Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast, with missiles thrown, shops looted and police in some areas.

Prime Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to give police forces the government's "full support" to take action against "extremists" attempting to "sow hate", BBC reported.

Police have said the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, 17, was born in Britain but protests by anti-immigration and anti-Muslim demonstrators have continued, descending into violence, arson and looting.

Tensions have been high after the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, adding that British authorities said that the riots are expected to continue in different cities. (end)

