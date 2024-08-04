Kuwaiti Official Commends Paris '24 Olympics Water Sports Competitions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwaiti and Asian water federations, Khaled Bader commended Sunday the exceptional organization of water sport competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sheikh Al-Sabah affirmed to KUNA that international water sports federation presided over by Hussien Al-Musallam is a model of diligence and exerting efforts towards further success and achievements in developing the water sports system.

Al-Sabah hailed Al-Musallam for his success in improving the water sports scene and increasing number of participants through providing support and aid to afflicted countries, easing obstacles, and implementing a comprehensive plan.

He hoped that the upcoming period sees even more progress and prosperity for water sports in Kuwait. (end)

