Kuwaiti Official Commends Paris '24 Olympics Water Sports Competitions
PARIS, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwaiti and Asian water Sport federations, sheikh Khaled Bader Al-Sabah commended Sunday the exceptional organization of water sport competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Sheikh Al-Sabah affirmed to KUNA that international water sports federation presided over by Hussien Al-Musallam is a model of diligence and exerting efforts towards further success and achievements in developing the water sports system.
Al-Sabah hailed Al-Musallam for his success in improving the water sports scene and increasing number of participants through providing support and aid to afflicted countries, easing obstacles, and implementing a comprehensive plan.
He hoped that the upcoming period sees even more progress and prosperity for water sports in Kuwait. (end)
