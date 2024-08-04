North Korea Expresses Gratitude For Putin's Offer Of Help With Rain Damage Recovery

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 4 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed gratitude for Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of assistance with rain damage recovery, saying that he will seek Russia's help when necessary, the North's official news agency said on Sunday.

The previous day, sent a message of sympathy to Kim regarding the recent serious damage caused by floods and rainfall in parts of North Korea, expressing his willingness to provide immediate humanitarian support for recovery, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In response, Kim "expressed sincere thanks" to Putin and said he "could deeply feel the special emotion towards a genuine friend in the most difficult period," Yonhap news agency reported, quoting KCNA.

North Korea plans to pursue rehabilitation work according to the already-established plan as state measures were taken at the present stage to immediately repair the flood damage, Kim said.

The exchange between Kim and Putin came as the North has yet to respond to South Korea's proposal of humanitarian aid for the flood damage, which was offered last Thursday.

The North's border city of Sinuiju and Uiju County in North Phyongan Province were recently pummelled by heavy rain. South Korean media outlets have reported that the number of those who died or went missing could exceed about 1,000.