China's Zheng Qinwen wins gold medal in women's singles tennis at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) At the Paris 2024 Olympics, China's Zheng Qinwen achieved a historic victory by winning the gold medal in women's singles on Saturday. Zheng, who is 21 years old, delivered a dominant performance in the final match held at Court Philippe-Chatrier, defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic with a score of 6-2, 6-3. Her commanding win in straight sets highlighted her exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.



Earlier in the week, Zheng made headlines by overcoming Poland's Iga Swiatek, the top seed and a strong favorite for the gold medal. This semifinal victory was a significant milestone for Zheng, showcasing her ability to compete at the highest level. Swiatek, who had been one of the standout players in the tournament, later secured the bronze medal by defeating Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Friday.



Zheng Qinwen's triumph is notable not only for her impressive performance but also because she has become the first Asian-born tennis player to win an Olympic gold medal in singles. This landmark achievement adds to China's successful campaign at the Paris Games, where they have now accumulated 16 gold medals, placing them at the top of the overall medal standings. The Paris 2024 Olympics, which will conclude on August 11, has witnessed Zheng’s victory as a significant and memorable moment in the tournament’s history.

