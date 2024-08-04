Team USA secures 104-83 win over Puerto Rico in Olympic men's basketball

(MENAFN) Team USA, the top contender for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcased their dominance in a commanding 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico on Saturday. The game, held at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy Stadium, saw guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves leading the charge with a game-high 26 points. He was supported by a stellar performance from Joel Embiid, who contributed 15 points, while Kevin Durant added 11 points. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis each chipped in 10 points, further solidifying Team USA’s strength.



For Puerto Rico, guard Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans was the standout performer, scoring 18 points in their effort. Despite the loss, Alvarado's performance was a bright spot for Puerto Rico.



Team USA's victory allowed them to top Group C with a perfect record, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against Brazil, who finished third in their group. This highly anticipated game will take place at Paris' Bercy Arena on Tuesday.



In another Group C clash, Serbia secured a win over South Sudan with a score of 96-85. Serbia will face Australia in their quarterfinal match at Bercy Arena on Tuesday as well.



The other quarterfinal matchups include hosts France taking on Canada, and Germany going up against Greece, all scheduled for Tuesday.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514542