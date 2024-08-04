European shares see declines on Thursday’s session end

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges experienced significant declines on Thursday, impacted by rising inflation and unemployment figures. The STOXX Europe 600, which captures around 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, dropped by 6.35 points, or 1.23 percent, closing at 511.83.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 fell by 84 points, or 1.01 percent, ending the session at 8,283. Germany's DAX saw a more pronounced decline, plummeting 425 points, or 2.3 percent, to finish at 18,083. France's CAC 40 also experienced a notable drop, losing 161 points, or 2.14 percent, to close just below 7,370. Spain's IBEX 35 decreased by 210 points, or 1.9 percent, closing at 10,854. Italy's FTSE MIB was the worst performer of the day, sinking 906 points, or 2.68 percent, to end at 32,857.



The negative sentiment in the markets was fueled by recent economic data. Eurostat reported that the unemployment rate in the euro area rose to 6.5 percent in June, up from 6.4 percent in May. Additionally, annual inflation in the euro area is projected to have increased to 2.6 percent in July, up from 2.5 percent in June, according to a flash estimate released by Eurostat on Wednesday. These figures contributed to the bearish trend across European stock markets.

