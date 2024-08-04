Fitch reports American states show resilience despite 2 years of weak tax revenue

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings reported on Thursday that American states have demonstrated considerable resilience despite experiencing two years of weak tax revenue. The rating agency noted that overall state tax revenue growth was relatively flat for the second consecutive year, largely due to sluggish sales tax revenue, the lingering effects of weak 2022 tax returns, and widespread income tax cuts. However, the impact varied across different states.



According to Fitch, states have been able to sustain historically high levels of rainy-day funds thanks to accumulated surpluses and record tax growth in 2021 and 2022. For the period from July 2023 to June 2024, the median overall tax revenue growth for 46 states was 0.5 percent. Despite this modest growth, 16 states experienced annual revenue declines. Total state tax collections from July 2023 through May 2024 fell below the peak set in 2022 but remained well above pre-pandemic levels.



Several states that implemented significant income tax cuts in the 2024 fiscal year saw notable revenue declines, ending the period with lower annual revenue. For instance, Ohio reported a USD458 million shortfall in personal income tax and a USD485 million overall tax revenue shortfall, with a 12 percent decrease in personal income taxes compared to fiscal year 2023.



Conversely, states that did not enact large tax cuts generally saw stronger revenue growth. In New York, total tax collections for the 2024 fiscal year exceeded budget estimates by USD3.5 billion, or 3.4 percent. Additionally, tax revenues increased by 3.7 percent over the July 2023 - June 2024 period, reflecting more robust fiscal health in states maintaining stable tax policies.

