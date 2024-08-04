Apple records highest Q2 revenue of USD85.8B, fueled by strong iPad sales, services growth

(MENAFN) Apple reported record-breaking results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2024, marking a strong performance in both and net income. The company's total net sales for the quarter, which ended on June 29 and corresponds to the April-June period, reached nearly USD85.8 billion. This represents a notable increase of almost 5 percent compared to approximately USD81.8 billion in the same period the previous year. The achievement was highlighted by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who described the USD85.8 billion in revenue as a new June quarter record, up 5 percent from the previous year.



In addition to the overall revenue growth, Apple saw a significant increase in net income, which rose by 7.5 percent to USD21.4 billion from USD19.9 billion during the same period last year. The impressive financial results were supported by strong performance in key areas of the business. Notably, net sales from iPad products surged to almost USD7.2 billion, marking a substantial 24 percent increase from nearly USD5.8 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The growth in iPad sales reflects the continued popularity and demand for Apple's tablet devices.



Apple's services sector also experienced substantial growth, with net sales reaching USD24.2 billion. This figure represents a 14 percent increase compared to USD21.2 billion in the same period last year, underscoring the expanding role of Apple's services in its overall business strategy. The company's successful performance in this area was bolstered by its announcement of significant updates to its software platforms at the Worldwide Developers Conference, including the introduction of Apple Intelligence. This breakthrough personal intelligence system integrates powerful, private generative AI models into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, enhancing the company's technological offerings.



Overall, Apple's strong quarterly results highlight its robust business performance and continued innovation across its product and service lines. The record-breaking revenue and income figures demonstrate the company's ability to capitalize on market demand and technological advancements.

