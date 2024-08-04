Global markets see downturn due to concerns over potential slowdown in US economy

(MENAFN) Global markets experienced a downturn due to concerns over a potential sharper-than-expected slowdown in US economic activity and news that the of Japan (BoJ) might further increase interest rates. These developments, coupled with a focus on the US employment report released on Friday, intensified market unease. The Institute for Management’s (ISM) manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.8 in July, marking an eight-month low and falling short of market expectations. Additionally, the number of first-time jobless claims in the US rose to 249,000, the highest level in nearly a year, further unsettling investors.



Inflation indicators also contributed to the cautious market sentiment. Unit labor costs, which the Federal Reserve closely monitors, increased by 0.9 percent in the second quarter, although this was below expectations. Analysts are particularly attentive to the upcoming non-farm payroll data, which is projected to show an increase of 175,000 jobs in July. This release is anticipated to heighten market volatility, as it could influence expectations about the Fed’s future monetary policy.



The Federal Reserve's decision to potentially start interest rate cuts in September has been overshadowed by recession concerns impacting asset prices. Recent market developments have led to significant fluctuations in money markets and raised uncertainty about the scale of the Fed’s actions. The probability of a 50 basis points rate cut in September, rather than a total reduction of 75 basis points by the end of the year, is currently estimated at 30 percent.



In the stock market, volatility remains high, influenced by earnings reports from major US tech companies. While Apple and Amazon reported revenue increases for the April-June period, Intel saw a decline in revenue. As a result, US markets experienced declines on Thursday, with the Nasdaq index falling by 2.3 percent, the S&P 500 dropping by 1.37 percent, and the Dow Jones decreasing by 1.21 percent. Meanwhile, the dollar index fluctuates between 104.0 and 104.5, Brent crude oil prices hold at USD79.90 per barrel, the US 10-year bond yield closed at 3.95 percent, and gold prices rose by 0.5 percent to USD2,458 per ounce.

