Nutanix Promotes Mohammad Abulhouf to VP & GM for Emerging Markets

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, 1st August, 2024 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Mohammad Abulhouf has been promoted to Vice President & General Manager for Emerging Markets. He will continue to focus on expanding Nutanix's regional client base and accelerating growth significantly, in response to the ongoing digital transformation sweeping through the region.



Abulhouf has been with Nutanix for over six years and his rise within the company has been remarkable since he joined in 2018 as Senior Manager, Saudi and Bahrain. He has over 18 years of experience in the tech industry, working in various sales leadership roles in reputed companies like Oracle, EMC, HP and Sun Microsystems. An astute business leader, Abulhouf has been instrumental in recruiting the brightest talents in the market and establishing Nutanix as a leader in the regional cloud computing space.



Sammy Zoghlami, SVP EMEA at Nutanix comments, “Under his exceptional leadership, Abulhouf has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive innovation and foster a collaborative team environment. His strategic vision and dedication have not only achieved significant milestones for our company but have also set a new standard for excellence. Since he joined the company, he actively contributed to Emerging Markets becoming the largest region in EMEA. As we promote him to this well-deserved position, we are confident that he will continue to positively impact the company and contribute to shaping its future successes."



Emerging Markets is a strategic growth region for Nutanix. With companies in the region recognizing that a hybrid multicloud strategy is the best way to modernize cloud computing environments, Nutanix is playing a pivotal role is accelerating digital transformation through its leadership in this space. The company’s solutions simplify and integrate complex IT environments into a single, scalable platform. This approach allows regional organizations to adopt cloud-like agility and scalability while reducing operational complexities and costs.



“I thank Nutanix for the trust they have placed in my leadership. As I step into this elevated role, I'm excited to leverage Nutanix's transformative technology to drive digital evolution for our customers,” concluded Mohammad Abulhouf.







