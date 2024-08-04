SentinelOne Powers Broadest Insurance Ecosystem in the Market

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai , United Arab Emirates – August 1, 2024 - SentinelOne , a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced the SentinelOne Risk Assurance Initiative, a new program to help insurers secure their clients’ networks with the world’s most advanced AI security platform. With the SentinelOne Risk Assurance Initiative, insurers can offer the SentinelOne Singularity Platform to clients at preferred rates to stop attacks before they happen and reduce financial loss and insurance premiums.

Leading carriers and cyber insurance providers around the globe, including AXA XL, Coalition, Travelers, At-Bay, and CFC, are already offering the Singularity Platform to clients to encourage deployment and prevent ransomware across all surfaces. The new SentinelOne Risk Assurance Initiative will enhance their efforts.

“When a client is managed with SentinelOne, we know they have strong protection against sophisticated cyber-attacks,” said John Roberts, General Manager, Security, Coalition. “Coalition can generally offer them more favorable insurance pricing based on their use of managed detection and response technology than if they did not have those security measures in place. We not only leverage SentinelOne in our Coalition Managed Detection and Response offering as a trusted solution for our clients, but also lean on SentinelOne for Coalition Incident Response to support more rapid containment and remediation for clients that have experienced a breach.”

Best Real-World Protection

No organization is immune from attacks and it’s critical for organizations to arm themselves with the industry’s best real-world protection and risk assurance. SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform leads the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, providing 100 percent detection and #1 Real-World Protection. For three consecutive years, the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. And customers attest to the benefits of the AI-powered Singularity Platform, naming SentinelOne as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report and providing a 95% recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights.

Trusted by Insurers

“SentinelOne is a trusted business partner that shares CFC’s mission to make insureds safer,” said Roger Francis, CEO, CFC Response. “With the SentinelOne Singularity Platform, our SMB clients are more comprehensively protected and less likely to experience an incident that will cause significant loss, or worse, shut down their business.”

Thom Dekens, Chief Business Officer and GM of At-Bay Security, adds “As the leading InsurSec provider, At-Bay is committed to helping businesses thrive in the digital world, whatever comes their way. The Singularity Platform can help customers reduce their chances of getting breached and improve their overall cybersecurity posture.”

A Holistic Approach

Insurance companies know that a holistic approach is needed to mitigate risks from modern attacks. With the SentinelOne Risk Assurance Initiative they can provide a suite of services that create resilience across their insureds’ cybersecurity risk profile. Natively built into the Singularity Platform, SentinelOne offers an Insurance Posture Report, a comprehensive report on key telemetry signals mapped to the CIS18 standard that customers can choose to share with their insurance carrier that enables insurers to quickly validate acceptable risk profiles.

Securing Peace of Mind

SentinelOne understands that securing peace of mind requires more than delivering the best technology and cybersecurity expertise. To this end, the SentinelOne Singularity platform is backed by a $1 million Breach Response Warranty to provide additional coverage and assurance of financial relief at no additional charge should a worst-case scenario occur.

“It’s great to see a cyber security market leader like SentinelOne offer solutions that support the cyber insurance industry,” said Mark Camillo, CEO of CyberAcuView. “The Insurance Posture Report, coupled with the Singularity Warranty, can enhance the underwriting process and provide additional confidence to clients, especially in the SMB sector.”

Used by MSSPs

Managed Service Solution Providers trust SentinelOne to deliver for their customers as well.

"Optiv is dedicated to the cyber insurance market and the unique challenges it presents,” said Dara Gibson, Senior Cyber Insurance Manager at Optiv. “With SentinelOne as part of our Incident Response and Managed Services portfolio, we can offer our insurance partners proactive resolution combined with long-term monitoring.”

Insurers also leverage SentinelOne as part of managed services to help SMB and Mid- Market companies contain threats, remediate breaches, and maintain a good risk profile. To support them, SentinelOne offers its Singularity Platform for use by insurers in Incident Response at no charge, to drive fast and effective containment.

“SentinelOne is honored to have the confidence and trust of so many thoughtful insurance practitioners,” said Barnaby Page, Vice President, Incident Response and Cyber Risk, SentinelOne. “Our technology provides signals that enable insurers to quickly and efficiently assess risk for renewals or new policies, and we are thrilled to be joining forces with them to prevent losses and business interruption.”





