Yemeni Pro-Govt Officer Killed In Car Bombing In Lahj

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden, Aug 4 (IANS) An officer of Yemen's pro-government forces was killed in an explosion targeting his vehicle in the southern province of Lahj, a security official said.

The local security official, who spoke anonymously to Xinhua news agency, said an explosive device detonated near Sultan Bajash Subaihi's vehicle on Saturday as he travelled with his family on the main road at the entrance to the Fayoush area in Lahj.

Subaihi, a battalion commander in the Second Giants Division of the pro-government Giants Forces, sustained severe injuries from the blast and succumbed to his wounds shortly after arriving at a hospital in Aden, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several of his family members, who were travelling with him, were also injured in the explosion.

The Giants Forces, a prominent military group opposed to the Houthi group in Yemen, said such "cowardly terrorist acts" would not deter the forces from confronting enemies and enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Giants Forces maintain a substantial presence in Yemen's southern main cities and the provinces of Lahj, Aden, Abyan, and Shabwa.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since late 2014 when Houthi rebels seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large swathes of the country.

A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but the country continues to grapple with severe economic challenges and political divisions.