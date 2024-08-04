Madhya Pradesh: 9 Children Dead, Several Injured After Temple Wall Collapses In Sagar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least 9 children have died and several others after a wall collapsed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district this morning. The tragic incident took place during a religious ceremony at Hardaul Baba temple in Shahpur. The injured children have been rescued and hospitalised.

Police conducted rescue operations following the event with assistance from locals. Images captured an earthmoving machine in action, clearing debris following the wall's fall. The top authorities have arrived at the location. According to district officials, the kids were between the ages of 10 and 15.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said he is pained by the incident. "I hope those injured recover soon. My condolences with families who lost their children. The government will provide each family with an assistance of Rs 4 lakh," he said.

The incident comes a day after four children died in a wall collapse incident in the state's Rewa district.

When the wall fell, the kids, who were between the ages of five and seven, were making their way back from school. The people who own the house whose wall fell through have been taken into custody.

Incidents of wall collapse are being reported as Madhya Pradesh receives heavy rain. As many as 200 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this year. About 206 houses have been completely damaged, and 2,403 have suffered partial damage.

