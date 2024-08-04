Experience the Celestial Spectacle: Mleiha to Host Perseids Meteor Shower Event on 12 August

(MENAFN- Shurooq) Sharjah, 1 August 2024



Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre invites astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers alike to witness the spectacular Perseids Meteor Shower on 12 August 2024. Renowned for its dazzling display of shooting stars, this annual event promises an unforgettable night under the stars.



From 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM, guests can enjoy a comfortable viewing experience at Mleiha's specially prepared campsite, with the picturesque Mleiha desert in the background. The Perseids Meteor Shower is expected to peak with up to 100 meteors per hour, offering a breathtaking celestial show.



In addition to the meteor shower observation, the event features a variety of engaging activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages. Participants can observe the Moon and observable planets through telescopes, attend a presentation on the meteor shower by expert astronomers, and participate in an interactive session focused on comets. Exciting astronomy themed quizzes while observing the meteor shower, led by astronomy experts will also make the evening both educational and entertaining.





