Azerbaijan's Gold-Winning Judokas At Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games Welcomed At Home
Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim
Kotsoyev (100 kilograms), who won a Gold medal at the "Paris-2024"
Summer Olympic Games, have returned to their homeland.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that representatives of the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation, members of the media, fans, and
athletes' relatives welcomed our Olympic champions at the Heydar
Aliyev International Airport.
H. Heydarov, who joined the competition at the olympics from the
quarter-final stage, defeated Israeli athlete Tohar Butbul in the
first match, and Canadian Artur Margelido in the quarter-finals by
ippon. He won the title of Olympic champion by defeating Kosovar
Akil Gyakova in the semi-finals and Frenchman John Benjamin Gaba in
the final.
Zelim Kotsoyev, who started the competition in the round of 16, met
Polish Pyotr Kuchera in the first match. Our European and world
champion, who defeated his opponent by ippon, qualified for the
quarter-finals. At this stage, our athlete, who defeated the
representative of Israel, Peter Palchik, qualified for the
semi-finals.
Here, he defeated Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev with a
vase-ari and advanced to the finals. In the decisive round, our
representative, who disappointed Georgian Ilya Sulamanidzei with an
ippon, became the Olympic champion.
To recall, the last time the Azerbaijan national judo team won a
gold medal at the Beijing Olympics was in 2008 with the
participation of Elnur Mammadli (73 kilograms).
