Russian Strikes Injure 15 People In Kherson Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in the Kherson region, injuring 15 civilians, including a child.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Zymivnyk, Pryozerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Lvove, Bilohirka, Mykhailivka, Dobrianka, Odradokamianka, Vysokopillia and Kherson came under enemy attacks over the past day.
The Russian invaders hit a critical infrastructure facility and a store, as well as residential neighborhoods of the region's settlements, including 4 apartment blocks and 11 private houses. The damage was caused to a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a bus, private cars and ambulances.
During a nighttime drone attack, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down one enemy Shahed-131/136 drone in the sky over the Kherson region.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 4, the Russian army fired mortars at Ochakiv, the Mykolaiv region, injuring a 61-year-old woman.
