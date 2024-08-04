Kuwait Sovereign Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Kuwait’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘A+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘A1’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings are supported by the substantial financial assets of Kuwait’s Future Generations Fund (FGF), the country’s very large net external creditor position, the very low level of government debt, and large hydrocarbon reserves. Although the actual level of assets in the FGF, which is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), is uncertain as public disclosure is prohibited by law, the latest estimates exceed USD800bn (equivalent to around 3.6 times the country’s GDP in 2024), of which 50% is invested in the US. The ratings and outlook also take into account our expectation that the assets of the government’s smaller budget stabilisation fund – the General Reserve Fund (GRF) – will be sufficient to cover the central government’s gross financing needs in FY25 (which ends in March 2025). The ratings continue to be constrained by institutional shortcomings and the related lack of structural reform progress, as well as the country’s heavy reliance on hydrocarbons and limited data disclosure.



Although the public finances are currently strong, the government’s options for financing future budget deficits continue to be constrained by institutional factors, primarily the lack of authorisation to borrow from international markets or draw on the assets of the FGF. Despite the dissolution of parliament in May and the suspension of constitutional articles aimed at ending the long running political impasse, a new public debt law that would increase the government’s debt-issuing ability has yet to be implemented. Moreover, the absence of a revenue sharing mechanism or access to the assets of the FGF render the sovereign more vulnerable to future budget financing risks than its balance sheet would suggest. CI’s base case scenario assumes that the government will introduce a new public debt law in FY25-26 and reform the corporate tax on large corporations. CI notes that the government also intends to implement several fiscal consolidation measures in FY25, including capping public spending and increasing the excise fees on tobacco and beverages.



Kuwait’s dependence on hydrocarbons remains very high, with oil and gas accounting for nearly 48.4% of GDP, 92.5% of exports, and 87.3% of revenues in 2023. The oil sector has contributed to large current account surpluses for decades. However, these surpluses are not mirrored in the central government’s budget position, despite the authorities’ control over the upstream and downstream value chain of the hydrocarbon sector which yields a higher percentage revenue per produced barrel, compared to other GCC member states. This is due to substantial public expenditure rigidities, including a large wage bill and high subsidies (81% of total expenditures in FY24). High expenditure has caused the fiscal breakeven oil price to increase to USD88.5/barrel in FY24, from an average of USD 67/barrel during FY2015-20.



Notwithstanding the above, the public finances were revised to strong from very strong in our last review, still supported by low debt levels and very low gross financing needs. Central government debt was just 3.1% of GDP in FY24, and is projected by CI to increase to a still low 12.5% of GDP in FY26, assuming borrowing restrictions are eased. CI expects the central government budget (measured before transfers to the FGF and excluding investment income) to post deficits of 3.3% of GDP in FY25 and 4.5% in FY26, assuming an average oil price of USD75/barrel. Interest expenditure is expected to remain very low, at around 0.5% of budget revenue.



External balances are very strong. The current account surplus remained very high at 31.4% of GDP in 2023, compared to 34.5% in 2022, and is projected to average at 28.5% in 2024-26. Gross external debt was low at 59.6% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2023. International liquidity remains very high, with the official reserves – which stood at USD48.3bn in December 2023 – covering 9.7 months of imports, 37.6% of money supply (M2), and 400% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis.



Reflecting oil production cuts in line with the OPEC+ decision, economic performance was subdued in 2023, with real GDP contracting by 2.2%. This was attributable to a 4.3% contraction in hydrocarbon production, and a 0.6% contraction in the non-hydrocarbon sectors. The short- to medium-term growth outlook remains subject to uncertainties stemming from tepid economic growth in major global economies, volatility in oil prices and output, as well as increasing geopolitical uncertainties. CI expects real economic growth to average at 1.6% in 2024-26, reflecting increasing hydrocarbon production and recovery of the non-hydrocarbon sectors.



Banking sector strength remains moderate with good asset quality, comfortable liquidity, and sound capitalisation despite concentrations in both funding and lending. The average capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.6% as of March 2024, while the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans edged up to a still low 1.6% during the same period, with provision coverage of 266.9% of NPLs.



In common with other GCC countries, Kuwait remains exposed to high and increasing geopolitical risks stemming from the regional spillover of the war in Gaza and rising tension between the United States and Iran in both the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. A further escalation of the tensions could lead to a disruption of capital inflows and oil and gas exports.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged in the next 12 months. The outlook balances the government’s low debt levels and strong external balances against risks stemming from political and institutional constraints.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive over the next 12 months if the policymaking environment improves significantly, allowing the government to implement a new public debt law and embark on reforms that tackle fiscal and economic vulnerabilities, and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative, or the ratings lowered, if the public and external finances deteriorate significantly due to an unexpected and prolonged decline in hydrocarbon prices – with financing risks potentially escalating given institutional constraints on government borrowing and the lack of a revenue sharing mechanism with the FGF.



