Cerabyte Secures Strategic Investment from Pure Storage to Enable Sustainable Immutable Data Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 01, 2024 – Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, has announced a strategic investment from Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage platform, to help enable sustainable immutable data storage solutions. Additionally, John (Coz) Colgrove, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Pure Storage, joins Cerabyte’s Board of Directors.



Cerabyte’s vision is to store all data virtually forever and preserve today’s digital records for future use through the use of its ceramic data storage technology. With Pure Storage delivering the industry’s best platform to store, manage, and protect the world’s data, this strategic investment in Cerabyte will enable the company to extend this mission further.



“Pure’s investment in Cerabyte and joint partnership will allow us to offer our customers sustainable and immutable data storage solutions that are revolutionizing the industry,” said John (Coz) Colgrove, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Pure Storage. “By disrupting the archival storage market, we are paving the way for longer lasting and easier to manage long-term storage.”



Cerabyte enables a new tier of accessible, permanent, and sustainable data storage that is projected to extend from petabyte to exabyte-scale data center racks. The persistent media technology can hold data for extremely long periods of time while consuming no power.



“The complex global needs of zettabyte-scale archival storage have been poorly served with expensive solutions that consume an inordinate share of the world’s available energy,” said John Monroe, Chief Analyst at Furthur Market Research. “The storage industry is ripe for transformative disruption. In concert and conjunction with tape, new technologies such as Cerabyte’s will be required to provide viable and cost-effective solutions to enterprise customers’ crucial challenges with the security, immutability and sustainability (SIS) of their vital data.”



Cerabyte’s ceramic-based data storage does not suffer from bit rot or silent corruption, which threatens data integrity over time. Instead, it provides an immutable record of the original data required in an increasing number of use cases, especially in the era of AI.



“As the industry is heading towards the Yottabyte Era, sustainable data storage — which eliminates the need for data migration and thereby scales down the energy footprint and TCO — will be critical to harness the data tsunami ahead,” said Christian Pflaum, CEO, Cerabyte. “We are thrilled to partner with Pure Storage to commercialize ceramic data storage and welcome John to our Board of Directors.”







