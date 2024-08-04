‘Have More Tea, No More Puffs’ – In Observance of Head & Neck Cancer Day, HCG’s Impactful Initiative Draws Immense Response from Kolkata

(MENAFN- Avian We)

Kolkata, August 2nd, 2024: In observance of Head & Neck Cancer Day, HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata hosted an ingenious interactive health campaign titled ‘Have more Tea, no more Puffs’ to emphasize the toxic effects of tobacco consumption and to propagate healthy habits. HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata distributed teacups to the customers who gather at tea stalls to unwind over tea and cigarettes, with the catchy slogan ‘Have more Tea, No more Puffs’.



The campaign aimed to highlight the harmful effects of tobacco while promoting tea as a healthier lifestyle choice. This strategy sought to create a lasting impact, encouraging people to reconsider their habits, prioritize their health, and ultimately reduce cancer risks. The event garnered an overwhelmingly positive response, including an engaging session with college students who inquired about cancer signs, symptoms, and the dangers of tobacco.



The session, conducted by Dr. Rajeev Sharan, Head of Department - Head & Neck Cancer and Thyroid Surgery; Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Consultant - Head & Neck Cancer and Thyroid Surgery; Dr. Sohini Banerjee, Lab Head Consultant Pathologist; and Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Consultant Histopathologist, underscored the impact of tobacco use, the cancers associated with tobacco consumption and the importance of awareness and preventive measures to combat these health risks.



Mr. Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head AP & East, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, said, “As part of our commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle, HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata, launched the 'Have more Tea, No more Puffs' campaign. By distributing teacups with the catchy slogan at local tea stalls, we aimed to remind our community of the harmful effects of tobacco and encouraged them to enjoy tea without cigarettes. The overwhelmingly positive response to this initiative has shown us that small, thoughtful actions can indeed make a significant impact on public health and well-being. We are proud to have sparked conversations and inspired many to reconsider their habits, ultimately contributing to a healthier future”.



Speaking about the initiative's impact, Dr. Amarjeet Singh, COO of HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata, said, "Our anti-tobacco campaign effectively conveyed the message of savoring life’s simple pleasures, such as drinking tea, without the need for harmful substances like tobacco. The overwhelming response from Kolkata highlights the campaign's success and reinforces our commitment to raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco and the importance of early detection of head and neck cancers. We remain dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier, stress-free lives."



HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata’s campaign aimed to inspire healthier living. In Kolkata, the response to the 'Have more Tea, No more Puffs' initiative was remarkable. Residents pledged to embrace healthier habits after learning about the harmful effects of tobacco through this initiative.







