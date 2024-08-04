CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY WIT¬¬H LG ELECTRONICS INDIA’S 'LG FREEDOM CARNIVAL SALE'

(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, August 2, 2024 - LG Electronics, India’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, proudly announces the launch of the "LG Freedom Carnival Sale." This vibrant sale celebrates the spirit of freedom with exceptional deals and discounts across a wide range of products.



As part of the LG Freedom Carnival Sale, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 53% on select products*, making it an ideal time to upgrade their homes with LG's innovative and high-quality offerings. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of a cashback of up to 22.5% on their purchases, further enriching their shopping experience.



Customers can also enjoy a one-time 5% membership discount, enhancing the value proposition of purchasing LG products. In addition to these benefits, Consumers can also benefit from an extra discount of up to INR 4500 by using a special coupon code at checkout during this promotional period.



Offer Dates and Availability: The "LG Freedom Carnival Sale" will be live exclusively on LG India's official online brand shop from August 2nd to August 15th, 2024. Customers are encouraged to visit for more information and to avail themselves of these exciting offers.

For those seeking flexible payment options, LG Electronics offers No Cost EMI on select products, allowing customers to spread their payments over time without incurring any additional costs. Moreover, customers can take advantage of easy exchange offers of up to INR 21000, making it easier than ever to upgrade to the latest LG appliances and electronics.



Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India commented: "As we celebrate India's Independence Day, we are delighted to launch the 'LG Freedom Carnival Sale.' This sale not only honors the spirit of freedom but also reflects our commitment to enhancing your experience with LG products. We believe that this sale will bring a new level of enjoyment and satisfaction to our consumer’s journey with us. Let's commemorate this Independence Day by making every moment a little brighter with LG."



Explore the Best of LG:



LG Home Appliances: LG’s home appliances are stylish, innovative, and environmentally friendly, featuring advanced technologies such as LED display panels, intuitive controls, and various color options. The product range includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, microwaves, and dishwashers.



LG Home Entertainment: Experience unparalleled entertainment with LG’s range of TVs, speakers, and projectors. LG TVs, equipped with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and LG ThinQ AI, come with a universal remote that can control most devices. Available in various sizes and technologies, including OLED, QNED, and NanoCell, LG’s home entertainment products provide an immersive viewing experience.







