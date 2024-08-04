Awqaf Ministry Publishes New Issue Of 'Ummah Book' Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched the 204th issue of the Ummah series on national identity and social cohesion, a study on belonging between contemporary thought and Islamic jurisprudence.

In a statement, the department clarified that the new issue written by Dr. Mohamed Mahmoud El Gammal addresses the problem of national identity in six sections, notably the establishment of its values, its impact on promoting the values of belonging, the role of religion in building common human bonds, resolving conflicts between different circles of belonging, and examining the extent to which contemporary national identity principles align with Sharia rulings.

Additionally, the book highlights the challenges facing identity and national sovereignty, chiefly globalization, the emergence of what is known among nations as global rights, international alliances, their reflections, and repercussions on countries, particularly the developing ones.

It also tackles the prominence of civilisational, religious, and ethnic identities, the growth of transnational social forces, and the dominance of liberalism, which erodes distances, borders, and affiliations.