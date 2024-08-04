Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason 2024 and Apex Legends begin their Esports World Cup journeys

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 01 August 2024: The Esports World Cup on Thursday witnessed the start of group stage action in the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason 2024 and Apex Legends tournaments.



Fans at Boulevard Riyadh City enjoyed thrilling matchups between 12 teams in Honor of Kings as the sides chase the grand prize of $1 million from the $3 million prize pool, and 1,000 Esports World Cup Club Championship points. The standings for the day ended with Malaysia’s LGD Gaming topping Group A unbeaten. In Group B, China’s KPL Dream Team and Malaysia’s Weibo Gaming are joint top with three wins and no losses each.



In Apex Legends, 40 teams are competing for the chance to progress to the final stages with the top nine from each group automatically qualifying. The prize pool for the tournament is $2 million.



Elsewhere at the Esports World Cup, audiences witnessed the Lower Bracket Semi-finals of Group A and B battle it out to advance to the quarter-finals of Rainbow Six Siege, which also has a prize pool of $2 million.



The Esports World Cup, running from July 3 – August 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City, is the pinnacle of professional esports, with 22 tournaments across 21 titles. For more information on scheduling and results, please visit the Esports World Cup website.







