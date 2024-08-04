Bengaluru News: Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro Train Services Suspended On Green Line For Hours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru news: A man in Bengaluru died after he jumped in front of a metro train arriving at Doddakallasandra on Saturday, August 3. The incident caused huge chaos at the station and disrupted services on Green Line. Train services were suspended on the route for several hours.

The man jumped in front of a metro train on Saturday evening. Later, his dead body was removed by the and sent to hospital for postmortem, informed Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a social post. The investigation in the matter is underway and so far there has been no information about the person who committed suicide.

Taking to X, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) shared, "A man of 57 years of age has committed suicide by jumping in front of the approaching train at Doddakallasandra Station at 17.45 hrs. The body has been removed by the police and taken to a hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is on."

Due to the incident, train services were disrupted between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute stations for several hours. The incident caused huge convenience to daily commuters leaving.

The BMRCL further posted, "On Green Line, train services are suspended between Yelachenahalli & Silk Institute Stations, Remaining section the services are on."





(More to come)