Normal Summer Weather Forecast For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- Normal summer weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the Kingdom, while it will be hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with northwesterly moderate to active winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department said in its forecast for Sunday and Monday.Tuesday and Wednesday will see a slight uptick in temperatures, resulting in relatively hot weather in most regions and hotter conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly moderate winds occasionally picking up.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 33 C – 23 C, western Amman 31 C – 21 C, northern highlands 29 C – 17 C, Sharah highlands 30 C – 18 C, Dead Sea 42 C – 28 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 42C – 29 C.