Qatar Goodwood Festival Wraps Up With Spectacular Success

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Goodwood Racecourse saw the conclusion of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which was held under Qatari sponsorship for tenth time. Over five days, the 2024 edition saw 38 races and the final day was marked by a remarkable increase of spectators.

As usual, since the initial edition sponsored by QREC in 2015, the Festival has been a success in the full sense of the word. Excellence was there in every single detail, whether in terms of organisation, quality racing and attendance of race-goers.



Record Qatari victory for sixth year in a row

Qatar's excellence was not limited to organisation and sponsorship it has been associated with a victory on the highest level with the Al Shaqab Racing-owned Al Ghadeer landing the PA Qatar International Stakes for the second straight year for himself and for the sixth year in a row; a feat re-confirming Qatar as a world's pioneer in Arabian horse racing.

It was also a first successful step by the champion horse towards retaining his legendary title as the champion of the Doha Triple Crown, which he landed in February this year. All eyes will be on Al Ghadeer at ParisLongchamp in the Qatar Arabian World Cup and then at Al Rayyan in HH The Amir Sword Festival next year.

The Qatari presence at Goodwood was further consolidated as Qatar Tourism, represented by Visit Qatar, announced the renewal of the multi-year partnership with Goodwood Racecourse with effect from 2025. The partnership comes in continuation of the successful collaboration with Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club over 10 years since 2015 with the inaugural edition.



Term Of Endearment wins Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Following the feature race of the final day of the Festival, CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) Fahad bin Hamad al-Sulaiti crowned the winners of the day's feature, the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry stakes, presented by EAA. It was Term Of Endearment who carried the colours of Cramel Acheson to the winners' enclosure for trainer Henry De Bromhead and jockey Billy Lee. The five-year-old mare scored her second black-type straight victory, having won a Gr 3 last time out. The five-year-old was a winner of the Group 3 William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes at York when last seen.

At Goodwood, Term Of Endearment was always in a prominent spot. With Caius Chorister and Night Sparkle still in front over two furlongs out, the Irish mare gradually improved her position. Left in the lead inside the final furlong, Term Of Endearment stayed on well despite edging left to beat Night Sparkle by three quarter of a length. River Of Stars kept on in third.