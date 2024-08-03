German Keeper's Heroics Knock Canada Out Of Women's Football

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties in the shootout and scored the winner to knock holders Canada of the Olympic women's football, taking Germany into the semi-finals along with Spain and the United States. The quarter-final in Marseille finished 0-0 after extra time before 2016 medallists Germany prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out thanks to Berger's heroics. The Canadians took three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.

