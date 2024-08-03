German Keeper's Heroics Knock Canada Out Of Women's Football
Date
8/3/2024 11:13:52 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties in the shootout and scored the winner to knock holders Canada of the Olympic women's football, taking Germany into the semi-finals along with Spain and the United States. The quarter-final in Marseille finished 0-0 after extra time before 2016 Gold medallists Germany prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out thanks to Berger's heroics. The Canadians took gold three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.
MENAFN03082024000067011011ID1108513988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.