Hemeida Set To Fulfil His Dream Of Competing At Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bassem Hemeida will become the fifth Aspire Academy to compete at the since the academy opened its doors in 2004, when he takes part in heats of the 400m hurdles at the Paris Games tomorrow.

The 24-year-old says that moment will be the culmination of his hard work and dedication and the fulfilment of an ambition. He is one of three Aspire Academy graduates who have been chosen to represent Qatar at the Paris Olympics alongside defending high jump champion Mutaz Barshim and 800m runner Abubaker Abdulla Haydar.

Barshim will be participating in his fourth Olympics after making his debut at London 2012, while Haydar is taking part at his third Games. The trio all began their development at Aspire Academy before continuing their careers as part of the Qatar Athletics Federation's teams at international competitions.

Hemeida qualified for Paris by not only being crowned Asian champion in Thailand in 2023 but also running an Olympic qualifying time of 48.64 seconds. That run also saw him earn a place at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where he reached the semi-finals before claiming a silver at the Asian Games in China as he set his personal best of 48.52.

Now, he has the chance to shine and show what he is capable of at sports' global showcase, the Olympic Games.“It's a dream come true and an honour to represent Qatar on the world stage. I'm excited and proud to compete at the highest level,” he said.

He is confident that he is in the best physical and mental condition ahead of the Games.“I've been training intensely with sprint workouts, hurdle drills, and strength conditioning,” he continued.

“Additionally, I've focused on nutrition and recovery to ensure peak performance. Mental preparation is also crucial, and I have been using some vital lessons from the World Championships last year to help this time. I've been working on building mental resilience, visualisation techniques, and strategies to handle pressure and maintain focus.”

Hemeida paid tribute to Aspire Academy for helping him prepare for the biggest moment of his career so far.“Aspire Academy provided top-notch training, coaching, and support,” he continued.“I also learnt several other key elements for Olympic success at the Academy, such as discipline, perseverance, and strategic thinking.”

He will also be hoping to inspire younger brother Seif Hemeida as he prepares to compete in the pole vault at August's World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru.

Seif, who is coached by who is coached by the QAF's Pawel Szczyrba, is a student-athlete at Aspire Academy and at just 18, he is already the Qatar national record holder for the pole vault. His leap of 5.55m earlier this year is also the joint-highest jump for an under-20 athlete in 2024