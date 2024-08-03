Justice For Reba Advocates For Stricter Penalties In Nevada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Justice for Reba

Create a bill called 'Reba's Bill', named after Reba, the English Bulldog who was brutally murdered.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justice for Reba ( ) community group created after the brutal murder of Reba, the English Bulldog. Duct taped and left to die in the searing 100+ degree Las Vegas heatAugust 3, 2024LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Nevada ranks 46th in terms of animal protection laws in the United States, which underscores the urgent need for more stringent legislation in our state. Such brutality and indiscriminate violence toward domestic animals cannot be dismissed with a mere fine or temporary imprisonment. For the innocent lives lost and those still at risk, we advocate for an urgent review and subsequent enhancement of current laws relating to animal abuse. We insist on stricter penalties - both financial and penal - for individuals convicted of animal abandonment, neglect, abuse, torture, or death.Our collective voice can be the catalyst for change that Nevada urgently needs!About Justice for RebaAlthough we are a new organization we are preparing for the fight of our lives as we take on Carson City. We cannot stand on the sidelines any longer and watch cases like Raba continue to happen. You can help by Making Your Voice Heard to change Animal Cruelty Laws in Nevada.Online:X (formerly Twitter):Facebook:MEDIA INQUIRES: ...

