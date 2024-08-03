Billboards Inc. Celebrates Successful New York Business Trip With Exciting Future Endeavors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Billboards Inc in New York

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Billboards team is thrilled to announce a successful and fulfilling business trip to New York, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts. The journey, aimed at fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation, has opened new opportunities and connections, building an incredible team from coast to coast.During this ambitious endeavor, Billboards Inc. solidified its presence in key markets and prepared for an array of exciting billboard campaigns, including a prime location at the corner of 47th and Broadway. The trip was attended by numerous brands, family friends, and the entire Billboards Inc. team, making it a memorable event for all involved.Among the main brands launched were Rossario George, Rockefeller Desert Capital, Yacht Life Vodka, and Papi's Bourbon. A highlight of the trip was the introduction of a billboard dedicated to a 13-year-old warrior and rockstar named Sophia. This inspiring princess, a brain cancer survivor and competitive figure skater, exemplifies determination and resilience.Sophia is supported by the KICK Cancer Foundation, which provides an athlete initiative scholarship program. This program enables young athletes fighting cancer to pursue the sports and activities they love, offering daily motivation and hope.Looking ahead, Billboards Inc. plans to strengthen existing relationships and forge new alliances to drive future success. "We are so excited to embark on this cross-country trip together! This journey represents our commitment to growth and innovation, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. Guess what state we are going to next!" exclaimed the CEOs of Billboards Inc.Next on the agenda are real business moves with a partnership with TEDx Huntington Beach and the launch of a new Billboard Miami Experience. Stay tuned for this huge surprise, spanning air, land, and sea.For those interested in being part of these exciting experiences, please reach out to ....Contact: Billboards Inc. Email: ...

La Dama

La Dama Pr

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram