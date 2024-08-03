Lenn Johnston Revives John Lennon Sunday, 8/4 In Downtown Manhattan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flying the piano across the Universe!

Lenn Johnston in black suit, 1964-era portrait

Lenn Johnston & Play at David Peel B'day Bash, 8/4/24

Lenn Johnston & Bandmates celebrate John Lennon's best friend in NYC, David Peel, at Parkside Lounge 8/4/24

- Lenn JohnstonMANHATTAN, NY, US, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Come join the party this Sunday evening, August 4, as great musicians perform in celebration of John Lennon's best NYC friend, David Peel .From 6pm to midnight, bands play a birthday bash in Peel's memory at the Parkside Lounge, 317 E. Houston St, NYC.Lenn Johnston's band features at 10pm, with social commentary that John Lennon himself would be making right now - and amazing lead guitar solos as ear candy.Working always for Peace, Lenn Johnston reawakens John Lennon's spirit , bringing mirth - and truth - to Earth!David Peel was discovered by John Lennon in 1971, as American youth culture was recognizing a strident generation gap and embracing sexual freedom, while a revolutionary spirit was being encouraged by socialists.Although Lennon was beginning to move away from leftism and toward libertarianism, he befriended Peel, appreciating David's hippie band, which played in Greenwich Village's Washington Square Park in New York City. Lennon produced Peel's album "The Pope Smokes Dope," which was banned in many countries but is now sought after by collectors.The Lennon-Peel connection manifested most prominently when Peel appeared with Lennon at the John Sinclair Freedom Rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan in December, 1971. One song from that concert – Attica State – will be performed among many others this Sunday evening, August 4, 2024, in David Peel's haunting grounds - downtown Manhattan, at the Parkside Lounge.Actor-Comedian-Musician Lenn Johnston is praised by casting agents and tribute bands as resembling John Lennon in looks, voice and spirit more than anyone else in the world. While walking New York City streets or taking the subway, passersby often stop in recognition, calling out,“Hey, John!” These reappearances of John Lennon bring joy to once-saddened New Yorkers.Lenn wishes to grant John Lennon more time to speak to people worldwide, as John himself would now be doing: exposing ofttimes uncomfortable truths, seeking justice for all, urging environmental care, and advocating world peace - particularly at this most critical time in history.

John Lennon Returns

Lenn Johnston's Parallel Universe

