One Killed, Seven Wounded In Cairo Building Collapse

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 4 (NNN-MENA) – At least one person was killed and seven others wounded, in a five-storey building collapse, that took place yesterday, in a neighbourhood in the Shubra district of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the Cairo Governorate said in a statement.

Cairo Governor, Ibrahim Saber, ordered the evacuation of nearby buildings in the Al-Sahel neighbourhood, as a precaution, and an engineering committee was formed to investigate the cause of the collapse, according to the statement.

Initial reports indicate that the collapse was caused by an illegal expansion by a ground-floor resident, who demolished a wall inside their apartment, according to the Cairo Governorate.

The statement noted that, rescue teams are still searching for survivors under the rubble.– NNN-MENA