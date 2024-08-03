Egypt, Iran Warn Against Expanding Conflict Amid Recent Escalations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Bader Abdel-Atti and his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani cautioned that the recent escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could have spillover on the stability of countries.

They stressed, in a phone conversation on Saturday, the need for all parties to exercise self-restraint, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign spokesperson Ahmed Abu Ziad.

Abdel Atti reiterated Egypt's stance on ending the war on Gaza, calling it the primary cause of heightened tensions and conflict in the region, the statement noted.

Furthermore, Abdel Atti criticized occupying forces escalatory policies, including targeted assassinations, stating that such actions would only exacerbate the conflict and complicate efforts to contain the crisis.

For his part, Iranian FM Bagheri Kani expressed appreciation for Egypt's initiative to communicate and its commitment to regional security and stability.

Iran announced on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh and his personal companion in Tehran.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The assassination followed an occupying force's strike on Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, which killed four people and injured 74. (end)

