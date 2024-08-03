France, US Call For Self-Restraint In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- French for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne spoke with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the prospects of establishing ceasefire in Gaza.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, they urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work for deescalating the regional tension, according to a statement by the French of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

They discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire to secure the release of hostages and surge humanitarian aid to Gaza.

They stressed the importance of preventing further escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the challenges posed by threats from Iran, the statement added. (end)

