Ruhullah Urges HM Shah To Release J&K Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament from Srinagar parliamentary constituency, Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Saturday said that he met Union Home Amit Shah in Delhi and requested action on the prolonged detention of numerous prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Ruhullah said,“Met the HMO India yesterday evening and asked him for the release of the hundreds of prisoners of J&K who are held without trials for years now. And also asked for the transfer of those who are under trials and not convicted yet, to the jails of J&K.”

Ruhullah also shared a copy of the letter submitted to the Home Minister, that reads,“I as the representative of people of J&K would like to bring to your notice that several of our people have been incarcerated from different parts of the Valley. Many of them are convicted, under trials or are being held without a trial and are being held in different parts of the country.”

“I would like to further bring to your knowledge that most of the prisoners held without a trial happen to be young individuals, it is unfair on part of the government to hold these people at an age that is decisive for career and nation building. So believe their release to be imperative and call upon the government to release the prisoners without a trial at the earliest,” he wrote in the letters.

The letter further reads that the weather conditions of the Kashmir province of Jammu and Kashmir are different from the rest of the nation. Those prisoners who are convicted or are undertrial should be shifted to the valley on humanitarian grounds.“It is also difficult for the relatives of these prisoners to meet them in different parts of the country both physically and financially.”