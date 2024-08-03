Supa Fama By Shelley Mock Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shelley Mock's Innovative Restaurant Design, Supa Fama, Earns Prestigious A' Interior Space, Retail and Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Supa Fama by Shelley Mock as the recipient of the Golden A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Supa Fama's innovative design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence and creativity.Supa Fama's award-winning design showcases the restaurant's commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle through the use of locally sourced, farm-fresh produce. The design's relevance to current trends in sustainability and wellness aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs and expectations of the interior design industry and its clientele. By incorporating a garden-like atmosphere and natural materials, Supa Fama offers a unique and immersive dining experience that resonates with health-conscious consumers.The design of Supa Fama stands out for its captivating fusion of historical and modern elements, conceived as a steampunk version of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. This imaginative concept transports guests to another place and time while maintaining a cozy and inviting ambiance. The juxtaposition of architectural materials and flora creates a dynamic interplay between the enduring qualities of man-made structures and the ephemeral nature of living organisms, resulting in a visually striking and thought-provoking space.Shelley Mock's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to her exceptional design skills and innovative approach. This accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the Supa Fama brand and beyond, fostering further exploration and innovation in the realm of interior design. The award also motivates Shelley Mock and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence, setting new standards for the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shelley MockThrough a series of significant life decisions, Shelley Mock has found herself living and working in Shanghai for over a decade. After completing her Master's degree in Architecture in Australia, which included a two-year student exchange in Mexico, she ventured to Shanghai in search of new challenges. Her work experience in the city eventually led her towards Interior Architecture, where she discovered a passion for creating intimate connections between people and their immediate surroundings. Shelley has since completed numerous projects, ranging from residential and commercial spaces to experimental designs, showcasing her versatility and creativity as an interior designer.About Supa FamaSupa Fama opened its first restaurant in 2019 in downtown Guangzhou, China, and has since expanded to two additional locations. The brand's vision is to promote a healthy, active, and social lifestyle by bringing a sense of the rural environment into the heart of densely populated urban areas. Supa Fama advocates for using locally sourced, farm-fresh produce in their salad-based meals, aiming to educate people on the importance of using quality ingredients from known sources. The restaurant's visual identity draws on imagery of farming and an imagined farmer's lifestyle to create engaging and immersive garden-scape interiors that invite guests to interact with the surrounding flora and inspire conversation.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition granted to designs that exhibit exceptional innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach and remarkable skill in pushing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a distinguished panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Golden A' Design Award is an extraordinary achievement that acknowledges the recipient's ability to deliver solutions that surpass expectations and serve as benchmarks for excellence in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes submissions from a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands from all countries. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an esteemed jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate each submission based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. Winning the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award offers global exposure and enhances the recipient's status within the competitive industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of exceptional design.

