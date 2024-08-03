One.618 Omnee By Jurica Huljev Wins Gold In A' Audio Equipment Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One.618 Omnee

Jurica Huljev's One.618 Omnee Recognized for Excellence in Equipment Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced Jurica Huljev 's One.618 Omnee as the winner in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the One.618 Omnee within the competitive Audio Products industry.The A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award holds significant relevance for industry professionals and consumers alike. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By receiving this recognition, the One.618 Omnee demonstrates its ability to meet and exceed the expectations of the Audio Products market.The One.618 Omnee stands out for its unique combination of indoor and outdoor functionality, omnidirectional sound emission, and the use of concrete as an enclosure material. The speaker's design harmonizes form and function, drawing inspiration from the golden ratio and Fibonacci sequence. These distinctive features, along with its wireless connectivity, built-in amplifier, and powerful batteries, set the One.618 Omnee apart from competitors in terms of versatility, sound quality, and aesthetic appeal.Winning the Gold A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award serves as a motivator for Jurica Huljev and the Synthesis team to continue pushing the boundaries of audio design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further innovate and explore new possibilities within the Audio Products industry, fostering growth and advancement in the field.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jurica HuljevJurica Huljev is the founder of Synthesis, a forward-thinking boutique architecture and design studio based in Croatia. With an interdisciplinary approach that seamlessly integrates architectural and design theory, Synthesis thrives on challenges, crafting bespoke solutions with passion and precision. Jurica Huljev's philosophy centers on designing for people, addressing their material and spiritual needs while considering cultural and environmental contexts.About One.618One.618 is a luxury lifestyle brand that designs and manufactures loudspeakers that act as an ideal sound source, reproducing sound with the highest degree of linearity and wide frequency reproduction. The brand follows the principles and rules that dictate the process to achieve unique results that are excellent in performance, catering to an audience with a developed sensibility for both perfect sound and superior aesthetics. One.618 represents divine proportions, the frequency which surrounds us and engages our senses even unknowingly.About SynthesisSynthesis is a forward-thinking boutique architecture and design studio that specializes in production. With an interdisciplinary approach that seamlessly integrates architectural and design theory into every project, Synthesis thrives on challenges, excelling at bespoke tasks with experience, talent, and cutting-edge technology. The studio prioritizes personalized design solutions, offering exclusive treatment to every client regardless of scale. Synthesis' philosophy centers on designing for people, addressing their material and spiritual needs while considering cultural and environmental contexts.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria such as innovative sound quality, user interface design, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic functionality, and technological advancement. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the Audio Products industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award is an internationally acclaimed competition that welcomes leading sound equipment designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional sound equipment design skills. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 16th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

