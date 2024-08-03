The Rescue Federation® Secures Trademark Registration Under Amit Magare's Innovation Private Limited

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Amit MagreDELHI, INDIA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rescue Federation, a leader in emergency medical services and medical tourism, proudly announces its successful trademark registration under Amit Magare's Innovation Private Limited. This milestone solidifies the brand's identity and commitment to excellence across India.Headquartered in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with a branch in Delhi, The Rescue Federation offers Air Ambulance services, Private Charter Air Ambulances, Train Ambulances, and stretcher Commercial flights. The company also partners with top hospitals to provide exceptional medical tourism services."We are thrilled to officially trademark The Rescue Federation," said DR. Amit Magre, Founder and CEO. "This achievement reinforces our dedication to innovation and excellence in emergency medical services."The trademark registration enhances the brand's protection and reputation, allowing further expansion and continued delivery of top-tier medical services.For more information, visit .Contact: DR. Amit Magre Founder and CEO The Rescue Federation Amit Magare's Innovation Private Limited Email: ... Phone: +91-968-968-9991About The Rescue Federation: The Rescue Federation, a subsidiary of Amit Magare's Innovation Private Limited, provides emergency medical services and medical tourism solutions. With headquarters in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and a branch in Delhi, the company is committed to delivering air ambulance services, private charter air ambulances, train ambulances, stretcher commercial flights, and comprehensive medical tourism services in collaboration with top hospitals in India.

